Help us help Southern Nevada kids: Learn more and donate here | Hope for Kids 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No child should go without during the holidays.

Join 13 Action News for the 13 Connects “Hope for Kids” holiday event in partnership with Hope for the City this season.

We need your help to support Hope for the City's annual goal to feed, clothe and bring joy to 40,000 children in our community this year.

This Dec. 15, cars filled with families in need will go through a drive-through pantry to receive new warm clothes, books, toys and food for the whole family. It'll be a spectacular drive-thru holiday experience where families will also receive holiday treats, experience an amazing light show, play carnival games and even get a chance to meet Santa.

Just $47 sponsors a child in need this holiday season!

To donate:



Call or text 855-922-2711 or

Click to their donate page here

To learn more about the Hope for Kids holiday event or Hope for the City, please click here.

13 Connects is sponsored by Subaru of Las Vegas and America First Credit Union.