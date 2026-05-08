LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 600 students at Vegas Verdes Elementary School started their Thursday morning with a hot breakfast, chef hats, and lessons about healthy eating, thanks to the nonprofit Chefs for Kids.

The organization teamed up with local resort & casino chefs, volunteers, and community partners to host its “Cookin’ Up Breakfast” event aimed at helping students begin the school day fed, focused, and ready to learn.

WATCH | Shakeria Hawkins shows us how the program is making an impact beyond the cafeteria:

Chefs for Kids serves up breakfast and nutrition education for Las Vegas students

“I love the hashbrowns, I love the waffles,” one student said excitedly while enjoying breakfast.

Students were served a full meal that included fruit, waffles, a turkey sausage and egg sandwich, milk, and a cherry oat cookie.

“It’s a great start to the day,” said Zachary Lamphere, an MGM Grand chef and volunteer. “It’s a full round breakfast… protein, carbohydrates, fruit, vitamins. It’s going to give the kids great energy to get through the day.”

Organizers say the mission goes beyond simply serving food. Chefs for Kids also works with community partners like UNR Extension to teach children and families about healthy eating habits and nutrition.

One of those programs is “Pick A Better Snack,” an eight-week nutrition education program for third graders that introduces students to new fruits and vegetables through tastings and hands-on lessons.

“Our goal is to really teach them that healthy lifestyle and expose them to fruits and vegetables they’ve never had,” said Cathy Baptista, a nutrition educator with UNR Extension.

For eight-year-old third grader Darleen Soriano, eating breakfast helps her feel more prepared for the school day.

“If we are hungry at the start, then we don’t get that much energy, and then we have to wait for lunch, and that takes a while,” she said.

The event also honored the legacy of Chefs for Kids co-founder Michael Ty. His son, Mike Ty, continues to volunteer and support the nonprofit years after his father helped launch the organization.

“He’ll be shocked,” Mike Ty said. “I think he’ll be proud of the direction the organization has taken, what him and five chefs started.”

Teachers at the school say programs like this make a noticeable difference in the classroom.

“They’re awake, they’re ready,” said third-grade teacher Ms. Garcia. “Students that don’t eat struggle through the day, especially with lunch not until noon. Having something in their stomach is always beneficial.”

Chefs for Kids says it plans to continue hosting school breakfasts and nutrition education programs across the valley to help students and families facing food insecurity.

Channel 13 is partnering with Chefs for Kids in our new campaign called Summer Servings.

Through this partnership, we are working to help fill a need for a lot of kids in the Las Vegas Valley, who go without regular meals once school gets out.

You can make a monetary donation to help get these students fresh fruits and veggies to support their growing bodies and minds. You can also donate canned goods by dropping off the listed items at Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas.

Click below for the full details!