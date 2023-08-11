13-year-old boy rescued after falling over edge at Grand Canyon's North Rim

GRAND CANYON, AZ (KNXV) — A 13-year-old boy was rescued Tuesday after falling over the edge at the Grand Canyon's North Rim.

According to the National Park Service, crews found the boy had fallen approximately 70 to 100 feet below Bright Angel Point.

Officials say a helicopter was not feasible for the rescue and the boy had to be pulled up via rope rescue.

The 13-year-old was flown to the hospital, where he is in stable condition and receiving further treatment.

"I can say with great confidence that they put to use advanced medical skills in an austere environment that are rarely executed in most other places," said Meghan Smith, preventive search and rescue supervisor, in a statement released by NPS. "It's clear that their training and hard work paid off, leading to a smooth, timely operation that will no doubt lead to better outcomes for this patient."

NPS recommends that visitors stay on designated trails and walkways and always keep a safe distance of at least six feet from the edge of the rim.