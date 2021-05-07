Unemployed Nevadans grapple with more troubles: ID.me verification suffers fraud impersonators

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The company that is being paid more than $1 million dollars by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says they are aware of situations where criminals are posing as their employees in order to steal sensitive information.

The revelation comes as some unemployed Nevadans are still waiting to clear up their long-lasting issues stemming from the tidal wave of claims brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic more than 14 months ago.

“March 17, Tuesday, I remember that day very well, 2020, was my last day of work," said Lisa Rhodes.

Rhodes says she has been struggling since losing her job and has navigated through the process to try and obtain both Nevada unemployment and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, only to be left wondering if she has fallen victim to a scammer.

Rhodes says she now has a serious concern about who she may have handed her sensitive information to and wants to warn others.

“With ID.me, I can’t get past that process they asked me to take a front and back of my ID and a selfie I’ve done everything they’ve asked me to do I want to go back in I have not been able to file my weekly claim in over a month and I’m just upset and outraged about this. “

ID.me was contracted by Nevada officials to try and stem the tide of fraud which clogged the system and forced many claims into an endless cycle of reviews, pending statuses, denials, and other limbo.

“I also have an email from them, misspelled words, I have a voicemail, the guy is very unprofessional all types of red flags," added Rhodes.

The verification company, which is handling unemployment fraud troubles in multiple states, admits they have become aware of criminals that are taking advantage of honest people through social media by impersonating ID.me employees and support agents.

That includes using 3D printed masks to try and get around the "selfie" check.

The company reveals the criminals are after sensitive information such as social security numbers and date of births.

“I know it’s just not me I’m sure there are hundreds and thousands of people going through the same thing," said Rhodes.

A spokesperson says ID.me will only ever interact with people through their official, verified social media pages.

ID.me on Facebook

ID.me on Twitter

Blake Hall, CEO and founder of ID.me released the following statement to 13 investigates: