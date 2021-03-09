Notices of sale filed for Tony Hsieh's Park City properties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh died after a fire in November 2020 in Connecticut, he left behind more than 100 properties in Las Vegas and Park City, Utah.

In mid-February, attorneys for Hsieh’s estate filed a “notice of sale” with Clark County District Court.

Now, they have filed the same type of notices for his properties in Park City.

RELATED: Tony Hsieh's estate includes multiple Park City properties

The properties include his 17,350 square-foot mansion with its own lake that he purchased for $16 million and several homes on Aspen Springs Drive.



According to the notices, all of the properties are being offered for “cash."

SPECIAL SERIES: Tony Hsieh: The Rise, the Fall, the Future

Notices were filed for the following properties:

657 Park Ave.

911 Empire Ave.

973 Woodside Ave.

1000 E. Holmstead Ranch

1207 Lowell Ave.

1414 Empire Ave.

1422 Empire Ave.

1437 Woodside Ave.

2532 Aspen Springs Drive

2615 Aspen Springs Drive

2616 Aspen Springs Drive

2625 Aspen Springs Drive

2630 Aspen Springs Drive

2631 Aspen Springs Drive

2636 Aspen Springs Drive

2645 Aspen Springs Drive

2691 Ruminant Road