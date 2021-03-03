Menu

New lawsuits filed in connection to Tony Hsieh's estate

A former friend of Las Vegas visionary Tony Hsieh is making new claims against his estate, asking for the return of multiple items and nearly $1.6 million in money owed.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Mar 03, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former friend of Las Vegas visionary Tony Hsieh is making new claims against his estate, asking for the return of multiple items and nearly $1.6 million in money owed.

Attorneys for Jennifer "Mimi" Pham say she wants various items, including golf carts, artwork, furniture and Burning Man supplies back from Hsieh's estate.

A second creditor claim is seeking almost $1.6 million for money she says Hsieh owed her from agreements, contracts and bills.

Hsieh's estate is currently in probate because he did not leave a known will or estate documents.

Hsieh, the former CEO of the giant shoe retailer Zappos, was believed to be worth almost $1 billion when he died as a result of a house fire in November 2020. Hsieh was 46 at the time of his death.

