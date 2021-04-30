Watch
List of most expensive NFTs sold so far

Posted at 9:55 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 13:07:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NFTs or Non-Fungible Tokens are unique objects that bear a certain value based on the object’s uniqueness. A NFT can be a painting, a video, an audio file, a video game collectible item, a GIF etc.

Ownership of the NFT is recorded on a blockchain.

Here is a list of some of the most expensive NFTs that have been sold so far:

1. Everydays - The First 5000 Days (massive compilation of artworks by Beeple) — $69 million

2. “Hashmasks” (living digital art collectible created by over 70 artists) — $16 million

3. Canadian artist Grimes artwork/music videos — $6 million

4. CryptoPunk #3100 (algorithm-generated pixel art image of an alien) — $7.58 million

5. CryptoPunk #7804 (algorithm-generated pixel art image of an alien) — $7.57 million

6. Crossroads (dystopian art piece mocking President Donald Trump) — $6.6 million

7. First Twitter Tweet (first tweet posted by Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey) — $2.9 million

8. CryptoPunk #6965 (algorithm-generated pixel art image of an ape) — $1.6 million

9. CryptoPunk #6965 (algorithm-generated pixel art image of an ape) — $1.54 million

10. Axie Infinity Virtual Game “Genesis” Estate (virtual property from the Axie Infinity game) — $1.5 million

11. CryptoPunk #4156 (algorithm-generated pixel art image of an ape) — $1.25 million

12. Forever Rose (abstract artwork by Kevin Abosch) — $1 million

13. Ricky and Morty “The Best I Could Do” — $1 million

14. Not Forgotten, But Gone by WHIsBe (clip of spinning gold skeleton gummy bear) — $1 million

15. Metarift (video by the artist Pak) -- $904,413

16. Hairy by Steve Aoki (clip of Aoki’smusic and a dancing blue-and-purple figure) — $888,888.88

17. Nyan Cat by Chris (meme) — $509,000

18. LeBron James “Cosmic” Dunk collector card #29 — $208,000

SOURCES:
Screenrant
Business Insider

