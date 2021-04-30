List of most expensive NFTs sold so far

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NFTs or Non-Fungible Tokens are unique objects that bear a certain value based on the object’s uniqueness. A NFT can be a painting, a video, an audio file, a video game collectible item, a GIF etc.

Ownership of the NFT is recorded on a blockchain.

Here is a list of some of the most expensive NFTs that have been sold so far:

1. Everydays - The First 5000 Days (massive compilation of artworks by Beeple) — $69 million

THE COMPLETE MF COLLECTION

By @beeple



THIS IS IT! The last auction of the day, which includes each of the 20 auction pieces in it. Ends at 6 pm ET.



Current Bid:

$130,000



Follow Live:https://t.co/l3FDkQS4a5 pic.twitter.com/I9h5arYEHl — Nifty Gateway (@niftygateway) December 13, 2020

2. “Hashmasks” (living digital art collectible created by over 70 artists) — $16 million

3. Canadian artist Grimes artwork/music videos — $6 million

4. CryptoPunk #3100 (algorithm-generated pixel art image of an alien) — $7.58 million

5. CryptoPunk #7804 (algorithm-generated pixel art image of an alien) — $7.57 million

6. Crossroads (dystopian art piece mocking President Donald Trump) — $6.6 million

CROSSROAD

By @beeple



The #1/1 from beeple's first NG drop has just resold on the secondary market for $6.6 million.



History has just been made.



Congrats to beeple and of course to @pablorfraile for the sale. pic.twitter.com/mTYG4VABSw — Nifty Gateway (@niftygateway) February 25, 2021

7. First Twitter Tweet (first tweet posted by Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey) — $2.9 million

just setting up my twttr — jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

8. CryptoPunk #6965 (algorithm-generated pixel art image of an ape) — $1.6 million

9. CryptoPunk #6965 (algorithm-generated pixel art image of an ape) — $1.54 million

10. Axie Infinity Virtual Game “Genesis” Estate (virtual property from the Axie Infinity game) — $1.5 million

11. CryptoPunk #4156 (algorithm-generated pixel art image of an ape) — $1.25 million

12. Forever Rose (abstract artwork by Kevin Abosch) — $1 million

13. Ricky and Morty “The Best I Could Do” — $1 million

14. Not Forgotten, But Gone by WHIsBe (clip of spinning gold skeleton gummy bear) — $1 million

Monumental achievement for @WhIsBe reach $1M for his piece “Not forgotten,but gone”. Very well deserved. Congratulations pic.twitter.com/YzSbdWtVjz — IV Gallery LA (@ivgalleryla) March 17, 2021

15. Metarift (video by the artist Pak) -- $904,413

16. Hairy by Steve Aoki (clip of Aoki’smusic and a dancing blue-and-purple figure) — $888,888.88

17. Nyan Cat by Chris (meme) — $509,000

Just opened up the flood gates to the future of meme economy in the Crypto universe, no big deal~



But seriously, thanks for believing in Nyan Cat all these years. I hope this inspires future artists to get into #NFT universe so they can get proper recognition for their work! pic.twitter.com/JX7UU9VSPb — ☆Chris☆ (@PRguitarman) February 19, 2021

18. LeBron James “Cosmic” Dunk collector card #29 — $208,000

SOURCES:

Screenrant

Business Insider