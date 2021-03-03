Las Vegas visionary Tony Hsieh: The future of downtown in his absence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shoe mogul Tony Hsieh delivered on a vision to change downtown Las Vegas and his lasting legacy lives on in new projects and the trajectory of a city that's been changed for decades to come but there are now questions about what happens now since Tony's death.

The vibe and feeling downtown is alive and thriving.

READ ALL THE STORIES: Tony Hsieh: The Rise, the Fall, the Future

East Fremont Street is in the middle of a major enhancement project called Project Enchilada.

Project Enchilada set out to bring green, open space, illumination and overall stabilization to East Fremont Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to 14th Street.

Circa Hotel and Casino opened its doors to become the first new resort to be built from the ground up in downtown Las Vegas since 1980.

RELATED: Circa's hotel is officially open

The growth of downtown continues despite the recent economic downturn.

RELATED: CITY OF LAS VEGAS BLOG REGARDING 2020

New apartments are going up in the shadows of the Smith Center for the Performing Arts, as well as in the Arts District.

There's more optimism and signs there's more to come.

"The city is working on so many other great initiatives around Cashman Center to bring in an MLS soccer team building up new office space attract new technology new businesses to downtown," said Carolyn Wheeler, executive director of Downtown Vegas Alliance.

"I really think downtown will be growing exponentially," added Wheeler.

Wheeler says a lot of the development links back to Tony Hsieh and his involvement.

"Tony had such an impact in downtown, he really took his vision and his enthusiasm for the area, he was able to help diversify the downtown economy," explained Wheeler.

Wheeler points to the Arts District as a source of pride for the city's continued redevelopment.

FULL INTERVIEW: Downtown Vegas Alliance's Carolyn Wheeler talks about Tony Hsieh and future of downtown Las Vegas

In recent years, The Smith Center, The Discovery Children's Museum, Mob Museum and Neon Museum have opened.

"If you think about people like Derek Stevens and think about Elon Musk and his conversations about bringing the hyper loop to downtown, the residential developer Sam Cherry too," said Wheeler.

Casino owner Derek Stevens believes there is fortune in the future for downtown Las Vegas.

RELATED: Casino owner Derek Stevens sees fortune in future for Las Vegas

His new resort, Circa, is posed to welcome back people as the city emerges from the pandemic and associated restrictions.

"I am pretty bullish about what is going to happen in the second half of 2021, and I definitely think 2022, it'll just be roaring everywhere," added Stevens.

RELATED: New apartment building coming to downtown Las Vegas

Cherry Development just finished "Share Downtown," which is a 63-unit apartment building in the Arts District.

"We all mourn the loss of Tony, but the great thing he did was really build leaders in our community," said Wheeler.

As for Hsieh's properties, there is a lot to sort out.

DTP, formerly known as the Downtown Project and launched by Hsieh's investment in 2012, has several holdings and assets including the Downtowner Hotel, Corduroy, Gold Spike, and Downtown Container Park.

RELATED: Relationship between former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh and DTP Companies

13 Investigates has learned through hundreds of pages of court documents, Hsieh's surviving family has filed a "notice of sale" for more than 100 properties in downtown Las Vegas.

MAP OF PROPERTIES OWNED BY TONY HSIEH



An analysis by 13 Investigates reveals some of the properties include The Hydrant Club, Gold Spike, Zappos headquarters, Container Park and the Bunkhouse Saloon.

Hsieh's vast wealth of as much as $1 billion is also a big question mark since there does not appear to be a will or written instructions for his estate.

READ: HSIEH FAMILY ASKS JUDGE FOR APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL ADMINISTRATOR

Hsieh's father and brother were named special co-administrators for Tony's estate.

RELATED: Judge awards Tony Hsieh's father, brother administrative duties over massive wealth, estate

13 Investigates has learned of at least 2 lawsuits filed against Tony Hsieh's estate by a previous assistant and long time friend, Jennifer "Mimi" Pham.

The complaints claim Hsieh had agreements and contracts made with her before his death.

READ: MR. TAKEN, LLC vs. Pickled Entertainment, LLC, Pickled Investments, LLC

The documents also allege Tony did not have a close relationship with either his father Richard or brother Andrew.

The paperwork shows Andrew Hsieh moved to Park City, Utah, as he was offered $1,000,000 annual salary in exchange for the move.

READ: Baby Monster, LLC, vs. PCVI, LLC, Richard Hsieh and Andrew Hsieh as co-special administrators of the Estate of Anthony Hsieh

The complaints allege breach of contract are both seeing monetary compensation.

13 Investigates reached out to all sides seeking comment, but a request was not acknowledged.

As for Tony's memory, a mural has been painted in downtown and there's a petition which initially set out to to name part of 6th Street near Fremont, but instead, create an art installation in his memory.