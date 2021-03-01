Las Vegas entertainer Dave Perrico describes visit to Tony Hsieh's Park City mansion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — “Tony Hsieh: The Rise, the Fall, the Future” is a special series of stories that takes a look at the life and legacy of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh.

After Tony retired as CEO unexpectedly from Zappos in August 2020, he moved to Park City, Utah, and began buying multiple properties.

He also invited many of his former employees and friends to Park City, including Las Vegas entertainer David Perrico.

Investigative reporter Joe Bartels interviewed Perrico about his time in Park City and what he observed while he was there.

Perrico spoke about traveling on a bus to Park City along with his wife, a piano player and violinist.

They had their own condo and would go hiking during the day. At night, they would meet with Tony’s longtime friend Rachel Brown and other Zappos employees.

Perrico says he only saw Tony once in passing. However, he did see the massive house where Tony was living.

He described it as heavily fortified. He also talked about Tony’s generosity.

