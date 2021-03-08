How to find a good home contractor

If you are looking for a contractor for some home improvement projects, here are some useful tips:
- Ask friends, co-workers and relatives for references
- Check multiple references
- Know what you want before you start looking for a contractor
- Interview at least 5 contractors
- Check licenses, complaints and litigation history (ask for copy of license)
- Click here to check for a contractor license in Nevada.
- Read online reviews
- Verify contractor will provide detailed contract(s)
- Verify insurance coverage (workers’ compensation, property damage and personal liability)
- Don’t agree to pay more than 10% of total before job starts
- Don’t agree to pay in cash
- Don’t necessarily go with the lowest bidder (sign of desperation or contractor may be cutting corners)
- Ask how often contractor will provide updates
- Don't agree to make final payment until job is done to your satisfaction
What you need to know:
All businesses or individuals who construct or alter any building, highway, road, parking facility, railroad, excavation, or other structure in Nevada must be licensed by the Nevada State Contractors Board. Contractors, including subcontractors and specialty contractors must be licensed before submitting bids.
If someone is performing work worth more than $1,000 or that requires pulling building permits, a contractor license is required. Anything under $1,00 can be considered casual or minor in nature.
A handyman, if they are doing work worth more than $1,000, must also have a license.
Signs of a good contractor
Clean record
Responsive and punctual
Listens to your ideas
Provides written estimates
Provides contracts for all hired work
Signs of a bad contractor
Licensing abnormalities or no license
Always late
Not responsive
Doesn’t file for permits or follow codes
Speaks poorly of other clients/associates
Bad online reviews
Target of multiple lawsuits
