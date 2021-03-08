How to find a good home contractor

If you are looking for a contractor for some home improvement projects, here are some useful tips:

Ask friends, co-workers and relatives for references

Check multiple references

Know what you want before you start looking for a contractor

Interview at least 5 contractors

Check licenses, complaints and litigation history (ask for copy of license) Click here to check for a contractor license in Nevada.

Read online reviews

Verify contractor will provide detailed contract(s)

Verify insurance coverage (workers’ compensation, property damage and personal liability)

Don’t agree to pay more than 10% of total before job starts

Don’t agree to pay in cash

Don’t necessarily go with the lowest bidder (sign of desperation or contractor may be cutting corners)

Ask how often contractor will provide updates

Don't agree to make final payment until job is done to your satisfaction

What you need to know:

All businesses or individuals who construct or alter any building, highway, road, parking facility, railroad, excavation, or other structure in Nevada must be licensed by the Nevada State Contractors Board. Contractors, including subcontractors and specialty contractors must be licensed before submitting bids.

If someone is performing work worth more than $1,000 or that requires pulling building permits, a contractor license is required. Anything under $1,00 can be considered casual or minor in nature.

A handyman, if they are doing work worth more than $1,000, must also have a license.

Signs of a good contractor

Clean record

Responsive and punctual

Listens to your ideas

Provides written estimates

Provides contracts for all hired work

Signs of a bad contractor

Licensing abnormalities or no license

Always late

Not responsive

Doesn’t file for permits or follow codes

Speaks poorly of other clients/associates

Bad online reviews

Target of multiple lawsuits

USEFUL LINKS

Nevada State Contractors Board

NSCB's Most Wanted List

Finding a local contractor

State regulations

Angie's List (Las Vegas)

Reviews for licensed home contractors on Yelp

