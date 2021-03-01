Former casino executive Kip Kelly talks about legacy of Tony Hsieh, future of downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — “Tony Hsieh: The Rise, the Fall, the Future” is a special series of stories that takes a look at the life and legacy of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh.

13 Action News Investigator Joe Bartels spoke to former casino executive Kip Kelly as part of his investigation into the life and death of Hsieh.

Kelly said that a lot of what the casino did was driven by the desire to appeal to the Zappos employees that had become part of downtown’s landscape.

He also talked about how downtown was a kind of niche before Tony’s arrival and that he was able to expand that niche through modernization through culture and color and downtown is now more open and inclusive.

Additionally, Kelly talked about the future of downtown Las Vegas and others who are leading the way.

