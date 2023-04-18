City of Las Vegas to consider new process for introducing potential ordinances

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas City Council is looking at possibly changing the way elected council members can introduce new ordinances.

At this Wednesday's city council meeting, a resolution is being presented, which would mean ordinances proposed by a single council member would have to be approved by the city manager to decide if the proposal can be placed on the agenda for discussion.

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman claims she was told they are trying to make these changes because of the illegal breeder ordinance she introduced recently and had to bring it back with changes before it passed.

13 Investigates filed a public records request with the city asking for e-mails concerning this topic. The city provided a log of 271 email threads relevant to our request but declined to provide the e-mails themselves citing attorney-client privilege.

The city also provided a 53-page file but nearly every page is redacted in full, again citing attorney-client privilege.

Councilwoman Seaman said she's very concerned about the potential impact if this resolution passes.

"We have open meeting laws for a reason in city council. We don't have caucuses. We don't have parties," Seaman explains. "And now, you're giving this authority to influence the council to a city manager so it's very concerning. He's not accountable. He is not elected, he or she. And now, they have an incredible amount of influence and power and that is not the way things should be done. We are elected by the people."

13 Investigates asked the city for comment about Councilwoman Seaman's concern, specifically that this could undermine the democratic process by effectively giving gatekeeper power to a non-elected official.

The city responded by saying the item is scheduled on Wednesday for discussion and provided a link to the agenda item.

13 Investigates also asked why the city thought it was necessary to claim attorney-client privilege. What's in those e-mails they don't want the public to see?

They said it's been the city's "practice to always invoke attorney-client privilege to allow clients to speak freely with their lawyers."

Councilwoman Seaman is holding a press conference on the steps of city hall Tuesday at 10:00am to address her concerns.