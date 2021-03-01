A LOOK BACK: Tony Hsieh talks about his vision for Zappos, downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News spoke to the former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh in 2011 about his plans to move Zappos to the former Las Vegas City Hall.

Hsieh told 13 Action News about his plan to turn city hall into a “Disneyland” for his employees. He also talked about how he hoped to breathe new life into the area and make downtown the place to be seen.

13 Action News visited Hsieh’s apartment in The Ogden and saw a wall full of sticky notes with a variety of ideas for the area.

READ ALL THE STORIES: Tony Hsieh: The Rise, the Fall, the Future

Zappos employees also talked about what they hoped to accomplish in the area.

Watch the 2011 story in the player above.

Make sure to watch our special series, “Tony Hsieh: The Rise, the Fall, the Future,” beginning Feb. 28 and ending March 3 on KTNV-TV Channel 13 and your favorite streaming app.