13 Action New Investigative Reporter Joe Bartels talks about 'Tony Hsieh: The Rise, the Fall, the Future'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh has been described as a bold leader, a visionary and someone who put others happiness before his own, especially his employees.

Hsieh made customer satisfaction and company culture his missions and regularly stated that money shouldn’t be the number one goal and that passion is what makes a business grow and succeed.

READ ALL THE STORIES: Tony Hsieh: The Rise, the Fall, the Future

Hsieh was able to do just that in Las Vegas and made a lot of money for himself in the process. However, he also invested millions into the revitalization of downtown Las Vegas and genuinely cared about those around him.

Unfortunately, it appears that Hsieh wasn’t always happy himself and he abruptly retired without explanation from Zappos in August 2020. He moved to Park City, Utah, and seemed the be trying to rebuild his happiness there.

It all came to an end though after a fire in a shed in New London, Connecticut, in November 2020. And now, there are many questions surrounding his fortune and multiple real estate holdings that he left behind with no guidance.

13 Investigates spent countless hours uncovering compelling facts about Tony Hsieh's life and his death for a special series of stories that will begin on Feb. 28.

Before the first story, we spoke with Investigative Reporter Joe Bartels about Hsieh and some of the things he discovered while working on the stories.

Watch the interview in the player above.

Make sure to watch our special series, “Tony Hsieh: The Rise, the Fall, the Future,” beginning Feb. 28 and ending March 3 on KTNV-TV Channel 13 and your favorite streaming app.

