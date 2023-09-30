10-year-old artist gets a new spotlight at the White House

Amid the formal portraits and historic photos in the White House hangs a work of art by a little known artist.

Paris Robinson is not yet a giant of the art world, but give it some time — she's only 10 years old.

"My picture was a globe with flags and me in the middle," Robinson says. "I had all those flags because those were the places I've been."

Robinson, of Fort Moore, Georgia, is making history in one of America's most historic buildings. Her art is in the first display when you walk in the East Colonnade of the White House.

It's one of 11 inaugural pieces that are part of first lady Jill Biden's Joining Forces initiative, a "children's corner" that shines a spotlight on military children.

Paris is one of the four million military-connected children whose parents are active-duty service members, national guard or reservists, or veterans.

The exhibit is the first of its kind, a permanent child's space within the White House which the administration hopes will become a permanent fixture for future administrations as well as a learning experience for visitors. The artwork is expected to be rotated quarterly.

