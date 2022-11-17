10 Vrbo Rentals Ideal For Escaping The Winter Chill

“Snowbirds” have historically been retired northerners who migrate to warmer locales for the winter. But if you work remotely, have some PTO available or just need a vacation, you don’t have to wait until retirement.

“Snowbirding isn’t just for retirees anymore. More flexibility at work allows travelers of all ages to escape the cold and stay in warmer places for days or weeks at a time,” said Vrbo’s travel expert Melanie Fish. “Vrbo’s private vacation rentals provide all the comforts of home and allow snowbirds to travel in flocks and spend the winter month with their family or close friends.”

If your cold-weather dreams include becoming a snowbird who flies away from the frigid temps for a while, one of these 10 Vrbo vacation rentals in warm, sunny places might be the ideal spot to land.

Winter temperatures in South Padre Island range from 50 to 70 degrees, so you can enjoy strolls on the beach all season long. This home overlooking the beach provides more than 5,000 square feet of tropical luxury. Along with picturesque views of the Gulf of Mexico and direct access to the beach, this rental offers boardwalk dining and entertainment within walking distance. Or, stay right where you are and relax in the private backyard pool and spa.

You can book this beachfront home on Vrbo for up to 10 people from $400 per night.

With clear blue skies and daily highs in the 70s all winter long, it’s no wonder snowbirds love this Arizona city. And if you’re hoping to travel with your furry family member, this centrally-located Scottsdale home welcomes canine guests. The four-bedroom, two-bath rental has a custom putting green, gas fire pit and heated pool. In addition, the interior has recently been updated.

Rent this winter getaway from $244 per night for up to six people.

Santa Rosa Beach is part of Florida’s panhandle area, often called the Emerald Coast and Scenic 30A. The region is known for stunning beaches, high-end dining and shopping, and beautiful state parks. This lovely retreat is within walking distance of the beach and meant for huge groups who are traveling together. The 7,500-square-foot, four-story home has an elevator, double kitchen and dining areas, and an entire entertainment floor with a billiards table, wet bar, and JumboTron.

You can rent this private luxury retreat from $1,357 per night for up to 26 guests.

Tucson is another of Arizona’s popular snowbird destinations. Surrounded by stunning mountains and offering a warm, dry climate all year, this desert city is ideal for relaxing outdoors in the winter. This rental is decorated in an inviting midcentury theme with a large backyard, heated pool, fire pit and built-in grill.

Book this private space for $265 a night for up to 11 people.

Just over 100 miles east of Los Angeles, Palm Springs is a famous winter oasis, thanks to its natural hot springs, golf courses and year-round sunny weather. This rental provides luxury inside and out. The interior offers an impressive open floor plan, three upscale king ensuite bedrooms and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors. Outside, take in the scenery lounging by the pool or fire, or prepare dinner al fresco using the fully equipped chef’s outdoor kitchen.

You can book this desert escape from $1,000 a night for up to six people.

Maui is a snowbird’s fantasy with unobstructed views of the ocean and neighboring islands and average winter temps between 65 and 80 degrees. This home, surrounded by 1 1/2 acres of lush tropical gardens, provides 3,000 square feet of luxury. Take in the view from the floor-to-ceiling windows or the wraparound lanai. Explore nearby hiking and biking trails. Enjoy a banana, papaya or other fruit fresh from the organic fruit orchards. Nap in a hammock in the expansive yard or soak in the elevated jacuzzi.

You can rent this island getaway from $1,490 a night for up to six people.

Dust off your passport and head to Costa Rica, where there is no true winter season. Enjoy mild temperatures all year, usually 70 to 81 degrees, while you stay in this tropical villa. Nestled between the Costa Rican mountains, this home offers a spectacular infinity-edge pool, breathtaking mountain views and a 1.26-acre garden with an orchard. Watch as hummingbirds, squirrels and the occasional monkey play in the trees.

Rent this magical home from $500 per night for up to six people.

Although the winter weather is mild, it’s not the only reason to visit Galveston during colder months. You can also enjoy off-season perks, like discounted attractions, no wait at popular restaurants and seasonal events. And if you stay at this bright, airy coastal estate, you’ll be close to the heart of it all. This Beachside Village home is steps away from the sugar-white sand and crashing waves. With a cozy, rustic interior, an outdoor shower for sandy toes and a fireplace for chilly nights, you’ll never want to leave.

Book this coastal home from $353 per night for up to 10 people.

Destin’s mild climate will win you over if you enjoy outdoor activities such as fishing, golfing or lounging poolside. This beautifully remodeled modern lakeside home offers Gulf views, a built-in spa pool with a sun shelf and hot tub and a third-floor entertainment room.

This sleek beach home is available from $383 per night for up to 10 people.

Head south of the border to spend your winter vacay on the Mayan Riviera. This modern rental home offers a rooftop sun deck, hand-painted murals and a lush, tropical yard. Dive into the plunge pool, soak in the spa, and enjoy outdoor dining. The 2,200-square-foot villa has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a stand-alone guest casita. Walk to the Yalku lagoon for snorkeling or to the beachfront for fine dining.

Rent this artist’s retreat from $406 per night for up to eight people.

