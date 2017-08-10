VIDEO: Clark County School District opening six new schools Aug. 14

Many Clark County School District students will be attending a new school on the first day Monday.

RELATED: Back-to-School Guide for Las Vegas students



Six new schools will open on Aug. 14 at locations all over the valley with a seventh location set to open in January. All the new schools are designed to accommodate 850 students and ideally relieve overcrowding at neighboring campuses.



The schools have been built through the passage of SB 207 in 2015, which allows for 10 years of new school construction and renovation projects and is expected to provide $4.1 billion during this period.



Shelley Berkley Elementary School

Shelley Berkley Elementary School is located on Copper Edge Road, near Maule Avenue and Fort Apache Road in southwest Las Vegas. Berkley served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and Nevada state Assembly and currently is the CEO of Touro University Nevada. The new school is set to help with overcrowding at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School, Kathy L. Batterman Elementary School and Judith D. Steele Elementary School.



Janis L. Jones Blackhurst Elementary School

Janis L. Jones Blackhurst Elementary School is located in Mountain's Edge, near Pioneer Way and Starr Avenue. The school is named after a former Las Vegas mayor who served two terms. Overcrowded schools Carolyn S. Reedom Elementary School and William V. Wright Elementary School are expected to benefit.



Marzano Academy at Lomie G. Heard Elementary School

The Marzano Academy at Lomie G. Heard Elementary School is located on Kell Lane, near Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards, in northeast Las Vegas. The original Heard Elementary School, named after a long-time teacher, closed at the end of the 2015-16 school year when CCSD's lease on Nellis Air Force Base land expired. The Marzano Academy will be a magnet school that will help with overcrowding at Ruben P. Diaz Elementary School, Ann Lynch Elementary School and Sandy Searles Miller Elementary School.



Dr. Beverly S. Mathis Elementary School

Dr. Beverly S. Mathis Elementary School is located on Arville Street, between Mesa Verde and Windmill lanes, in the southwest part of the valley. The school, named after a former CCSD principal and teacher, will help with overcrowding at Aldeane Comito Ries Elementary School, Louis Wiener Jr. Elementary School, Mark L. Fine Elementary School, Charlotte Hill Elementary School and Tony Alamo Elementary School.



Josh Stevens Elementary School

Josh Stevens Elementary School is located near Lake Las Vegas at Dave Wood Circle and Galleria Drive. The school is named after the 12-year-old who died in 2008 in a golfing accident. According to CCSD's Capital Improvement Plan, the new school will help relieve overcrowding at C.T. Sewell, Edna F. Hinman, Harriet Treem and Jim Thorpe elementary schools.



Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School

Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School is located in Summerlin off Antelope Ridge Drive, not far from Desert Foothills Drive and Far Hills Avenue. Billy Vassiliadis worked toward getting bonds approved to construct new schools while Rosemary Vassiliadis is the Clark County director of aviation. The school will help with overcrowding at Linda R. Givens Elementary School and Ethel W. Staton Elementary School.



Meanwhile, Don and Dee Snyder Elementary School is set to be located near Ford Avenue and Riley Street in southwest Las Vegas with a scheduled opening of January 2018. That school is named after the couple who have been involved with a wide variety of nonprofit organizations, including United Way of Southern Nevada and Nathan Adelson Hospice.



For more details on the new schools, check out CCSD's website.