Back-to-School Guide for Las Vegas Students

Students in the Clark County School District are heading back to school on Aug. 14. Here is some helpful information and information on events that will help parents and kids prepare for the big day.



BACK-TO-SCHOOL INFORMATION



The Clark County School District's (CCSD) Back-to-School website is now available for parents and students preparing for the upcoming 2017-18 school year. With classes resuming on Aug. 14, the site provides helpful resources and information relating to students starting or returning to school, and can be found at ccsd.net/backtoschool. The website is also available in Spanish at ccsd.net/schools/back-to-school-es.

Parents or guardians can access their child's bus eligibility, bus stops, routes and times through Infinite Campus or by visiting transportation.ccsd.net. Student ID number and date of birth are required to access bus registration information.

A special phone bank has also been set up to handle questions about bus eligibility, routes, stops and times. Call 702-799-8111 between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26.



BACK-TO-SCHOOL FAIRS

CITY OF LAS VEGAS

The City of Las Vegas is hosting several back-to-school fairs to help students get ready for the new year. The events include:



Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Ward 4 Back-to-School Fair and Movie in the Park, Durango Hills Park, 3521 N. Durango Drive;

Aug. 12, 8-11 a.m., Ward 5 Back-to-School Fair, Lorenzi Park, 3333 W. Washington Ave.;

Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Back-to-School Fair, Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive;

Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-noon, Dula Gymnasium Back-to-School Fair, 441 E. Bonanza Road;

Aug. 19, 9 a.m.-noon, Veterans Memorial Leisure Service Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive.



Parents will also be able to register their children for Safekey and Ignite, before- and after-school programs for youth in kindergarten through middle school, affording students the opportunity to learn beyond the bell.

LVMPD BOLDEN AREA COMMAND

Bolden Area Command will also hold its annual Back to School Fair on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LVMPD Headquarters at Building B. Students will be given free school supplies, vision and dental exams, sport physicals, haircuts and more.



DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN

The Cox Back-to-School Fair will take place at Downtown Summerlin on Aug. 12. Expect nearly 20 booths from CCSD with information on food service, bus transportation, zoning, police, human resources and more. Other information booths include sponsors K-12 Schools and AAA as well as a multitude of educational, health and family-serving community agencies, organizations and sponsors. Low-cost immunizations will be provided by Walmart Pharmacy for eligible families. Bring shot records and insurance cards. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



SCHOOL IMMUNIZATIONS

Nevada and The Clark County School District (CCSD) requires all school-age children to have their immunizations up-to-date for the upcoming school year. Required Vaccines includes DTP, DT, DTaP, Polio (IPV), MMR, Hepatitis B, Varicella, Hepatitis A, Tdap and MCV4.

SCHOOL/SPORTS PHYSICALS

Positively Kids clinics offer school and sports physicals, as well as services for students if they are sick. They are located at: Casey Jones Elementary School, 5630 Coley Ave., 89146; Martinez Elementary School, 350 E. Judson Ave., 89030; Bob Bailey Middle School, 2500 N. Hollywood Blvd., 89156; and Cunningham Elementary School – 4145 Jimmy Durante Blvd., 89122.



SAFEKEY REGISTRATION

Registration for Safekey and Ignite, before- and after-school programs for youth in kindergarten through middle school, begins July 24, and affords students the opportunity to learn beyond the bell. There is an annual $20 registration fee per child for these programs. Registration and enrollment forms can be completed at the Safekey Office, located at 416 N. Seventh St., the Safekey or Ignite program office at the school your child attends, and the below back-to-school events:



BACK-TO-SCHOOL DRIVES



GALLERIA AT SUNSET

From July 22 through Aug. 12, Galleria at Sunset will host a back-to-school drive, collecting new shirts, pants, athletic shoes, socks and backpacks. The drive will benefit the Assistance League, a local nonprofit that clothes more than 8,000 kids each school year. Many children throughout Southern Nevada do not have the basics to start school, but this year Galleria shoppers will help dress 500 kids ranging from kindergarten to 8th grade. Donations can be dropped off at Guest Services and Galleria will track the drive’s progress on the big barometer in Center Court!



NETEFFECT PARTNERS AND SOUTHERN NEVADA CHILDREN FIRST

NetEffect is accepting school supplies from the public now through Aug. 9 at 5575 S. Durango Dr. #110, Las Vegas, NV, 89113. Hours of operation are Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The company’s team members will drop off the donations to Southern Nevada Children First the following day. Some items needed incude gift cards, backpacks, erasers, glue, colored pencils, hygiene products, binders, notebooks, folders, markers and crayons, mechanical pencils, No. 2. pencils, rulers, calculators and more.



DOLLAR TREE STORES/OPERATION HOMEFRONT

Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree Inc. have joined forces for the ninth year to collect school supplies for military children through the national nonprofit’s Back-to-School Brigade. The supplies can be purchased by customers at Dollar Tree stores and placed in collection boxes in each store through Aug. 10.

BRAVO COLLECTING FOR 2 HENDERSON SCHOOLS

BRAVO! Cucina Italiana is helping Henderson elementary schools, Harriet Treem and Jim Thorpe, prepare for the upcoming school year with a special back-to-school supplies drive, Aug. 1-31. Diners that bring in an item from the suggested school supplies list will receive a $10 BRAVO! gift card to use during their next visit. A list of school supplies for the upcoming 2017 school year includes: copy paper, backpacks, three-ring binders, loose leaf paper, pencils/colored pencils, crayons, erasers, glue sticks, pocket folders, tissue, rulers and markers (washable).



BACK-TO-SCHOOL FASHION SHOWS



GALLERIA AT SUNSET

On Aug. 12, Hot 97.5 will host a Back-to-School fashion show at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in Center Court at Galleria at Sunset. The show is styled by local fashionista Christy Love and will feature looks from Galleria retailers Pharmacy Boardshop, Hot Topic, American Eagle Outfitters, JCPenney, Kohl’s A’GACI, Charlotte Russe, Forever 21, Francesca’s, Sketchers and Buckle. Hot 97.5 will also announce the winner of tickets to a Bruno Mars concert at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo.

