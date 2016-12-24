Local performer gives drums to young musician

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A young musician in the Las Vegas valley now has a new set of drums thanks to a local performer.



Alan Childs, who is a drummer with the show "Rock of Ages," reached out to 13 Action News because he wanted to donate a drum set to a young musician.



We put Childs in touch with Core Academy who knew just the kid who would appreciate the drums.



DeShawn Coleman is passionate about drums, according to Lindsay Harper with Core Academy. Coleman says that he has wanted to be one of the best drummers out there all his life.



Coleman was so grateful that he decided he wanted to show his thanks by doing something for Childs during a performance of "Rock of Ages." So, he presented him with a special pair of drumsticks that he had painted.



Childs says he will keep the drumsticks for the rest of his life.

