Elton John making his return to Las Vegas in October

Elton John is returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for performances in October, November and 2018.



Performance dates are:



Oct. 11

Oct. 13-15

Oct. 18

Oct. 20-21

Oct. 24-25

Oct. 27-28

Nov. 1

Nov. 3-4

Feb. 9-11

Feb. 14

Feb. 16-18

Feb. 21-22

Feb. 25

Feb. 27

March 1-2



John's current residency is scheduled to end May 2018.



The singer canceled his shows in April and May of this year after he contracted an "unusual bacterial infection" while traveling. He has not performed in Las Vegas since then.



Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 38 gold records and 31 platinum albums, 29 consecutive Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 250 million records worldwide. Elton holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, “Candle in the Wind 1997,” which sold over 33 million copies, as well as for most appearances on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart with his most recent single “A Good Heart” (from his latest album “Wonderful Crazy Night”) marking his 72nd entry.



John's show, titled "The Million Dollar Piano," features iconic hits and classic album tracks from throughout Elton’s incredible five-decade career, all enhanced by the most elaborate stage design Elton has ever used.



Tickets may be purchased in person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Box Office, by calling

888-4-ELTON J, or online at thecolosseum.com or axs.com. Ticket prices start at $55 (prices include a 9% Live Entertainment Tax). VIP packages are available. Orders are subject to additional service charges and fees. There is an eight (8) ticket limit per guest. For groups of 20 or more, call (702) 731-7208. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.



Tickets go on sale June 10.







