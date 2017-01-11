Cirque du Soleil bringing Avatar-inspired show 'TORUK' to Las Vegas

A new show inspired by James Cameron's blockbuster movie "Avatar" is coming to the Las Vegas Strip next week.



"TORUK -- The First Flight" by Cirque du Soleil will transport audiences to the world of Pandora in a visually stunning live setting.







Through a riveting fusion of cutting-edge visuals, puppetry and stagecraft buoyed by a soaring cinematic score, Cirque du Soleil applies its unique signature style to James Cameron’s imaginary world and “makes the bond” between two kindred artistic visions that capture the imagination.



Narrated by a “Na’vi Storyteller” and populated by unforgettable characters, "TORUK – The First Flight" is a mythical tale set thousands of years before the events depicted in the film "Avatar" and before any humans ever set foot on Pandora.



The story of "Toruk" is not the same as the one of "Avatar." It tells a new story, one that supposedly takes place before the events of the movie.

The storyline revolves around two hunters and childhood friends who go on an epic quest to gather 5 talismans that will give them the power to summon the Toruk, a fearsome predator. The Toruk is a cross between a pterodactyl and a hammerhead shark. The friends and hunters believe that by taming the Toruk, they can save the various tribes of Pandora from destruction.



"TORUK – The First Flight" performs at the T-Mobile Arena Jan. 18 through Jan. 22. Tickets are now on sale at www.cirquedusoleil.com/toruk.

