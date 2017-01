LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Cirque du Soleil gave some local students an opportunity to peek behind the curtain.



The cast of the new show, "Toruk," hosted a master class Wednesday at Las Vegas Academy to teach students some of the signature movements.



The workshop also featured light acrobatics, allowing students to explore their potential in a safe environment.



"Toruk," which was inspired by the movie "Avatar," debuts in Las Vegas on Jan. 18 at T-Mobile Arena.