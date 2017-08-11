Tourist wins $11.8M jackpot on Megabucks machine at Fremont Hotel-Casino

A visitor to Las Vegas is now a millionaire after winning $11.8 million jackpot on a Megabucks machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.



Rodolfo T. hit the jackpot at approximately 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the iconic Boyd Gaming entertainment property located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas in the center of the Fremont Street Experience. Rodolfo made a max-bet wager on the Megabucks Double 3X4X5X Pay game to win the life-changing jackpot, marking the largest jackpot awarded on the Megabucks theme in 2017.



"The Fremont has awarded many thousands of jackpots throughout its 60-year history in Las Vegas, but none quite like this,” said Vice President and General Manager of Fremont Hotel & Casino Jim Sullivan. “We’re incredibly excited to be a part of this amazing jackpot, furthering Fremont's longstanding reputation as a place where players win.”