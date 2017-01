UPDATE: Joel Nuno-Cruz has been taken into custody.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Police set up a perimeter Charleston Boulevard and Tree Line Drive around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Police are currently looking for an armed homicide suspect who fled by jumping from a second-story apartment windw. Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Joel Nuno-Cruz.

Police said he is wanted in the death of Alberto Sanchez-De La Torre at OK Corral located near Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue last Saturday. Police also believe Nuno-Cruz is the suspect in a series of robberies.

He is Hispanic, 5'10", hazel eyes and shaved head with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, tan shorts and dark colored hoodie.

Dan Goldfarb Elementary and Mervin Iverson Elementary School are on hard lockdown due to police activity in the area.

13 Action News will post updates once they become available.