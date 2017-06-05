This is a roundup of breaking news stories from around the Las Vegas valley for June 4, 2017.

8:00 P.M.

Another update on the Lake Mead rescue - officials say the body of the missing man was recovered by the Metro Dive Team around 7 p.m.

5:43 P.M.

One person is dead after a vehicle hit a pole and a tree around 5 p.m. at 9490 West Lake Mead Boulevard. The vehicle rolled after the collision, and the driver was ejected. Only one person was in the vehicle.

5:33 P.M.

An update on the Lake Mead rescue - officials say a 30-year-old man fell off a raft and couldn't be located. The body has since been found 6 feet underneath the water. A dive team from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will retrieve the body.

5:00 P.M.

Officials rescued a man at Boulder Beach at Lake Mead around 3:22 p.m. He was taken to the hospital. Another man is still missing and his condition is unknown. Information is limited at this time. More details to come.

9:25 A.M.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have released the names of the four officers involved in Thursday's fatal officers-involved shooting that took place on the 1700 block of Eddingham Court as:

33-year-old Officer Scott Hinkley, who has been with Metro since February, 2014

37-year-old Officer Travis Puana, who has been with Metro since July, 2015.

41-year-old Frank Rycraft, who has been with Metro since March, 2014.

29-year-old Peter Herasimtschuk, who has been with Metro since July, 2015

3:45 A.M.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a double shooting in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road. Police found one victim shot in the leg who was transported to a local hospital. A second victim was discovered at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Both victims' wounds are non-life threatening. Police believe the two shootings are related.