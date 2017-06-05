UPDATE: Officers involved in east Las Vegas shooting identified

UPDATE ON JUNE 4: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the four officers involved in the shooting:

33-year-old Officer Scott Hinkley, who has been with Metro since February, 2014

37-year-old Officer Travis Puana, who has been with Metro since July, 2015.

41-year-old Frank Rycraft, who has been with Metro since March, 2014.

29-year-old Peter Herasimtschuk, who has been with Metro since July, 2015

ORIGINAL STORY

A man was shot and killed by Las Vegas police overnight.

At approximately 10:51 p.m. Thursday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 1700 block of Eddingham Court, near Mt. Hood Street and Owens Avenue, to investigate reports of possible shots heard.



Arriving officers were advised by a woman that there was a domestic disturbance at the house and that the male suspect involved had fired at least one round from a gun and then drove away from the scene. Officers were advised the male was armed with a handgun and a rifle, and indicated he would return to the scene and force a confrontation with police.

While officers were investigating, the suspect returned to the scene in a vehicle. For several minutes, officers attempted to get the man to exit the vehicle. A few minutes later, the man pointed a handgun out of the window of the vehicle and fired at least two rounds in the direction of two of the officers.

"They did not want to hurt him tonight," says Capt. Kelly McMahill, with internal oversight.

Four officers then fired their duty weapons at the suspect, striking him. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene by arriving medical personnel. No officers were injured during the confrontation.



This is the 8th officer-involved shooting of 2017. Per LVMPD policy, the identity of the four officers involved will be released after 48 hours.