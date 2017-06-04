This is a roundup of breaking news stories from around the Las Vegas valley for June 2, 2017.

9 P.M.

Las Vegas police say two people were shot around 7:30 p.m. near East Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street. When police arrived they found an adult and a two-year-old shot. Their injuries are non-life threatening. The investigation is ongoing and detectives have responded to the scene.

3:30 P.M.

Las Vegas police said a man attempted suicide by jumping off the Golden Nugget hotel-casino parking garage around 2:50 p.m. He was transported to University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Closures are in effect at the parking garage.

3 P.M.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of where human remains were located approximately 45 miles south of St George, Utah in the desert near County Road 101 at milepost 22 Thursday afternoon. At about 2 p.m., deputies responded to the area as reported by a Road Department County employee. Upon arrival, the remains, a lower half of a human jaw and some long bones, were located and recovered. Identification and autopsy results are pending the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. This incident remains under investigation.

11:30 A.M.

An 82-year-old man died after a crash near Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive late Thursday night. The man was driving a Chevrolet that was hit by a Ford F-150 as it turned left. The Chevrolet's 70-year-old passenger had critical injuries while the Ford's occupants had minor injuries.

8 A.M.

Las Vegas police said a 54-year-old cyclist died June 1 at the hospital after a crash May 28 near Sandstone Bluffs and Homestretch drives. A Dodge SUV struck the cyclist. The 54-year-old bike rider, identified as Zhiming Huang of Las Vegas, was transported to UMC Trauma before succumbing to his injuries. The SUV driver, identified as 46-year-old Candace Brown of Las Vegas, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI.

6 A.M.

Truck rollover on U.S. 95 and Charleston causing major traffic delays. Several lanes closed on the U.S. 95 Northbound.

12 A.M.

LVMPD patrol officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 1700 block of Eddingham Court to investigate reports of possible shots heard.

Arriving officers were advised by a woman that there was a domestic disturbance at the house and that the male suspect involved had fired at least one round from a gun and then drove away from the scene. Officers were advised the male was armed with a handgun and a rifle, and indicated he would return to the scene and force a confrontation with police.

The man was eventually shot by police.