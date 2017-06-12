Breaking news for June 12

KTNV Staff
This is a roundup of all the breaking news stories from around the Las Vegas valley for June 12, 2017.

7:45 A.M.

Golden Entertainment has announced it has entered an agreement to Acquire American Casino & Entertainment, which owns the Stratosphere hotel-casino, both Arizona Charlie's properties (Decatur Boulevard and Boulder Highway) and the Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin. Golden Entertainment also owns the PT's chain of taverns. The cost is $850 million. READ MORE.

7:40 A.M.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at 2905 Howard Drive on Monday morning. The fire was in a vacant/boarded up house. No injuries reported and fire is out.

