Stratosphere, Arizona Charlie's properties to be sold

Golden Entertainment announced on Monday morning that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the Stratosphere hotel-casino, both of the Arizona Charlie's locations, and the Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin for $850 million.



American is expected to generate approximately $413 million of net revenues and $103 million of EBITDA in 2017, and Golden expects to achieve approximately $18 million of annual run-rate synergies post-closing. The purchase price of $850 million includes working capital cash estimated to be approximately $28 million at closing.



CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE PRESS RELEASE



Upon completion of the transaction, Golden will operate over 15,800 slot machines, 114 table games and more than 5,100 hotel rooms across eight casino properties and almost 1,000 distributed gaming locations including the largest branded tavern portfolio (PT's) in Nevada. Pro forma for the completion of the transaction, the combined company would generate approximately $847 million of net revenues in 2017 and approximately $180 million of EBITDA in 2017, including $18 million of estimated run-rate synergies.



The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. Golden has received committed financing totaling $1.1 billion from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Credit Suisse, Macquarie Capital and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to fund the cash consideration as well as to refinance Golden’s existing credit facilities. The financing commitment includes a $100 million revolving credit facility to support Golden’s future organic and strategic growth initiatives.



The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of 2017.