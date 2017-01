A vacant building just off the Las Vegas Strip has turned into a virtual squatter hotel. Neighbors tell 13 Action News it's bringing trash and violence near Flamingo and Valley View.

"He was just beating up on this girl, pulling her hair," said one neighbor who didn't want to reveal his name.

The alleged violence happened in the parking lot of the vacant building.

"I saw him take her cell phone out of her hand, and throw it across the parking lot," he said.

The first call was to 911. The neighbor then turned to 13 Action News for help.

"It's strange to just imagine an abandoned Outback building, and people are living inside," he said.

Our crews found clothing, blankets, and debris littering the lot. We spotted six people going in and out of the building.

One woman said she's stayed there in the past after losing her job.

"It's no more dangerous than walking into an apartment complex," she said.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin says officials are aware of the problem. Clark County Code Enforcement has been to the site several times since the beginning of the year.

County code enforcement will be revisiting the site soon.

13 Action News will continue to follow this developing story.