Neighbors concerned about tent city next to park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - 13 Action News viewers contacted us saying they were concerned by a growing tent city next to Desert Breeze Park near Twain Avenue and Durango Drive.

We went out to investigate and found three structures built from tents, bikes, coolers and parts of chairs. The growing tent city is right near both the main road and the dog park.

"They've been there a long time," says Dale Kempf, who lives nearby and walks his dog at the park regularly. "It looks like a desert condo."

We talked to one man who lives there. He says he's been there for about a year and adds more to building his home. One tent is the kitchen and another is his bedroom. He says a few other people live next to the park.

He says he knows some people near the park may not want the tent city there, but he doesn't plan on moving anytime soon.

"It doesn't really bother me because of the simple fact that my stuff is out here, handling my business," he says.

We reached out to the county. They say they're aware of the situation and are working with their mobile outreach teams to find help for the homeless people living in that area.