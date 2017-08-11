Las Vegas (KTNV) - A local shelter is having to cut its budget, forcing out dozens of women and children who live there. The Shade Tree says because of financing challenging, they are suspending its transitional housing program.

"It's hard," says executive director, Stacey Lockhart. "It breaks your heart."

Lockhart joined The Shade Tree a few weeks ago. She says the transitional housing program has been at risk for a while, but after she took a look at the budget, they made the decision to suspend it until they can come up with the finances.

The transitional housing program can sleep up to 160 people long term, and now, those living there, have to move out in a matter of weeks.

The other beds will remain available for women and children who are in need of immediate assistance.

The Shade Tree does receive federal grants and funding, but the main problem comes with private funding. Officials say they just haven't received enough donations, and haven't done as many fundraisers as they needed.

Lockhart says they do hope to open the beds back up in the future, if they can come up with the funding. They plan to launch a campaign called #InvestInUs, asking for the community's help. They hope to raise over $2 million in the next few months.

"Government funding and grants are helpful," says Lockhart. "But they'll never replace the impact of private philanthropy."