A Las Vegas family is fighting to raise money for a medical treatment that could help their 20-month-old after a near drowning.

"Just the happiest little child I know," Cynthia Salmon said as she described her grandson Christopher.

Ted and Cynthia Salmon haven’t seen that smile since July third,

The couple is raising their three grandchildren.

Christopher and his brother were in the bath, when Ted ran around the corner to get their pajamas.

He came back to find Christopher unconscious.

"That just keeps going through my mind over and over again. It was literally a split second," Ted Salmon said.

Since then both grandparents have been by his side as he remained in a coma from the near drowning.

They’ve been hanging on every sign of improvement.

"He is still in the coma stage, but close to coming out of it," Ted Salmon said.

"It was a blessing to see him open his eyes and to look into his big brown eyes," Cynthia Salmon said.

The Salmons say doctors were telling them Christopher wouldn't get better.

Then they saw the story of Eden Carlson, who made a miraculous recovery after a near drowning.

"Seeing that little girl’s video was amazing," Cynthia Salmon said.

She was treated in a hyperbaric chamber to help reverse brain damage.

Ted says he contacted the doctor and now has a local facility willing to do the same treatment, but it will cost around $12,000.

His insurance will not cover the cost.

"I am going to do everything I can to figure out how to pay for this. I am not going to let him stay like this," Ted Salmon said.

The couple now selling everything they can to raise the money, with the hope and confidence that the treatment will bring little Christopher back to the

"The sooner we start the treatments the better," Ted Salmon said.

The family is holding a garage sale on Friday August 11th and Saturday August 12th from 8 am to 2 pm each day.

The sale is happening at 7952 Quail Cap Street near Farm Road and Durango Drive.

They also have a Go Fund Me account set up for those who wish to donate.

