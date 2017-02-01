Homeless camp pops up in front of valley school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Piles and piles of trash are taking over a dirt lot in a valley neighborhood. Neighbors tell 13 Action News this is part of a homeless camp that's been building for months near Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

The most concerning part -- it's all just feet away from a Mario C. & Joanne Monaco Middle School.

"I chose this area because of the school and because my work is five minutes from here," said mom Ana Chicas.

Chicas lives in an apartment complex directly across from the homeless camp.

"It's very disturbing to me," she said.

Chicas moved to the area two years ago. She said the camp first popped up this summer.

Over the past few months, more structures have been added. The trash has continued to grow.

Neighbors tell 13 Action News a peaceful couple lives inside the camp; however, they're concerned the camp will attract more people.

One man said the smell is particularly bad in the summer.

13 Action News reached out to Clark County Tuesday evening.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said investigators and a homeless services team will look into the site as soon as possible.