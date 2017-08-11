Home camera captures car being set on fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man living near Boulder Highway and the 95 has an elaborate camera system set up to keep his neighborhood safe.

Dean Winford says over the past few weeks, he's seen break-ins, package thefts, and other crime happening. It's so common, he's even created a YouTube channel with surveillance video he captures.

But early Wednesday morning, his cameras captured even more dramatic video. Just before 4:30, while Winford and his wife were sleeping, a car drives down his street, then comes back again a few minutes later, pulling up next to his neighbor's car.

That's when you can see someone reach and pour something into the car and light it on fire. The car quickly engulfs, and fire crews arrive around 10 minutes later.

Whoever started the fire still hasn't been caught. Winford hopes by registering his cameras with police, it will help solve crimes on his street.

In the meantime, he has a warning for potential criminals. "You'll be caught on video if nothing else," he says. "And if i'm home when it happens, you'll be addressed."