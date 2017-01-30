Current
HENDERSON (KTNV) - An Iranian couple living in Henderson is headed home after being detained at Chicago's O'Hare Airport on their way back from Iran.
Reza Samilian's family was terrified when they heard the news that Mohammad Nasri and Farania Moghimi, both green card holders, were detained because of President Trump's recent travel ban.
Lawyers got involved after the couple was questioned, and eventually, they were able to finish their trip home after visiting Iran for a wedding.
Reza said he was planning a trip of his own to Iran to visit family, but after what his relatives went through, he's canceling.
"I don't know what the future would be, even though I'm a citizen," he said.
Reza worries the immigration order targets Muslim-Americans and wonders how he'll be able to visit his family overseas. He hopes the president will reconsider the executive order.
