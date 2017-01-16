UPDATE:

Police say they were conducting a routine traffic stop, when they heard several gunshots. Police say they felt the gunfire was directed at them.

"Our officers have a duty to protect our citizens," says Ltn. Gordon with Metro Police. "Once the shooting happened, the officers quickly changed mode and took a very protective stance towards [the driver]."

No suspect is in custody.

ORIGINAL:

Heavy police activity was reported early Monday morning near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway.

Police set up a perimeter near the area. K9 units and police helicopters have been spotted at the scene.

Officials say that officers were conducting a routine traffic stop near the area when they heard several gunshots. Police felt gunfire directed at them, and they took cover.

Flamingo Road was shut down from Mountain Vista to Boulder Highway while police investigated the area. After searching through 20 neighborhood yards, no suspects were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

