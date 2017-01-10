UPDATE: Suspect arrested in death of man near Tropicana, Durango

UPDATE JAN. 9: Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified 29-year-old Terrance Davis as the suspect. After an arrest warrant was issued, Davis was located in Lakeview, Florida where he was arrested. He was extradited back to Nevada on Jan. 6, 2017 and is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center. He faces one count of Open Murder.

UPDATE: The Clark County coroner has identified the deceased as 25-year-old Ethan Hogan. His city of residence is unknown. Cause of death was a gunshot wound to the stomach. His death was ruled as homicide.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Police are searching for a gunman who intervened in a domestic argument, then shot and killed the man involved.

The incident started around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of South Durango Drive near Tropicana Avenue. Reports say an ex-couple were having an argument in a parking lot while their child was waiting in a nearby vehicle.

"They were arguing," says Lt. Dan McGrath with Las Vegas Metro. "They have some custody issues."

Neighbors describe the child as a 4 year old girl, caught in the middle of her parents' argument.

During the argument, another man jumped into the fight and shot the father after a heated exchange.

The father was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An initial investigation reveals that the gunman did not know the couple. He is still on the run.

No other injuries were reported. Police are still investigating the incident. CPS is not involved.