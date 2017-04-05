Man dies in shooting near Twain, Paradise

Cloudy
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man has died in a shooting Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. in the 600 block of East Twain Avenue, between Paradise Road and Swenson Street. Police said the man was shot twice by a suspect on a bicycle. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Police said there is surveillance video showing the man who died allegedly involved in a fight Tuesday morning at the same location as the shooting. Homicide detectives are investigating. The suspect remains at large.
This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.