Man dies in shooting near Twain, Paradise

Katherine Jarvis, Mahsa Saeidi
9:58 PM, Apr 4, 2017
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man has died in a shooting Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. in the 600 block of East Twain Avenue, between Paradise Road and Swenson Street. Police said the man was shot twice by a suspect on a bicycle.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police said there is surveillance video showing the man who died allegedly involved in a fight Tuesday morning at the same location as the shooting. 

Homicide detectives are investigating. The suspect remains at large.

This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.

 

 

