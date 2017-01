LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - While it might be tempting to go after a thief, especially one who repeatedly targets one person, that might not be the best course of action.



A man recently told 13 Action News he chased after a suspect's car after the suspect had stolen his mail multiple times.



But 13 Action News Crime and Safety Expert and retired Las Vegas police Lt. Randy Sutton says that is a very big no-no.



"I don't suggest it," he said. "I understand it, but there comes a time when people just get fed up with being a victim."



Sutton says while it might seem like a good idea at the time to the tables on a thief, the thief might turn it back on you in a heartbeat.



"You always take a risk when you confront a suspect," he said. "There's always the possibility that person is armed or that person uses his vehicle as a weapon."



In the case of mail theft, Sutton says people might be better off to "target harden" their mailboxes with a lock or building a brick housing around it.