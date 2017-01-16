CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man chases after mail thief

6:42 AM, Jan 16, 2017

The victim says his mail has been taken by the same suspect at least four times in one week.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -
A man near Sahara Avenue and Buffalo Drive is fighting back against a mail thief targeting his neighborhood.
 
Surveillance footage captured the thief fleeing the scene in a white vehicle while the man gave chase. The man claims the same person has stolen his mail four times this week.
 
"It's a never ending battle because there's going to be... the next petty thief," said the victim, who wished to remain anonymous.
 
Residents should contact the Post Office for mail-related thefts.

