A man near Sahara Avenue and Buffalo Drive is fighting back against a mail thief targeting his neighborhood.

Surveillance footage captured the thief fleeing the scene in a white vehicle while the man gave chase. The man claims the same person has stolen his mail four times this week.

"It's a never ending battle because there's going to be... the next petty thief," said the victim, who wished to remain anonymous.

Residents should contact the Post Office for mail-related thefts.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -