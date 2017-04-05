Bundy standoff trial drawing nationwide visitors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - As the trial of 6 supporters of the Bundy family heats up, they're getting support and criticism from around the country.

The case stems from an armed standoff that happened in 2014 near Bunkerville in rural Clark County near the Bundy's ranch over a dispute with the Bureau of Land Management over Bundy's cattle on public lands.

The federal government is claiming some of Bundy's supporters instigated the standoff.

This week in court, Judge Gloria Navarro decided several of the defense's witnesses would not be able to testify about events leading up to the standoff that made them fearful of land management.

"My husband didn't know if he would come back to me and the children the day," says Andrea Parker, whose husband, Eric, is one of the defendants.

She says the Bundy's supporters were afraid for their lives during the standoff and for the other protesters there.

The trial is gaining interest from around the country. Maureen Peltier, a military reserve veteran from Washington state, says she was inspired to book a flight to Las Vegas Tuesday morning to be there for the trial.

"I'm not a groupie," she says. "I'm here because we have a serious problem in our nation."

The defense is still expected to call a few witnesses. Closing arguments in this part of the trial could come by the end of this week.