Avalanche warning continues at Lee Canyon ski resort

The avalanche danger continues on Mount Charleston and in Lee Canyon, but the sun will likely be out this weekend.



The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Spring Mountains from 9 p.m. Thursday through noon Saturday. Windy conditions near ridges could destabilize the snowpack, increasing the avalanche threat. Warming temperatures also could have an impact, according to officials.



"I've just been hearing there was evacuations and I'm wondering if it's safe for my family to be going up there this weekend," said Wendi Wilson, who has tickets to go tubing with her family at Lee Canyon.



Jim Seely with Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort says the mountain's gotten about 108 inches of snow within the last two weeks. Seely says the resort has been preparing since November for such a weather event.



"The avalanche warning is saying, 'Stay in groomed areas, maintained areas,'" Seely said. "That's what Lee Canyon is."



He says their crews use hand charges and controlled explosive blasts to mitigate the avalanche risk.



There are partial closures on the mountain.