Avalanche danger high on Spring Mountains National Recreation Area

Visitors to the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area should be aware of the elevated risk of avalanche danger due to recent snowstorms.

Clark County has announced a voluntary evacuation notice for the Kyle and Lee Canyon areas of Mount Charleston due to the risk of avalanches from recent snowfall.

A reported 58 inches has fallen at the Kyle Canyon Fire Station since Jan. 18. The Lee Canyon Ski Area reports a depth of 94 inches of snow as of Monday this week.

The weight of new snow atop an unsecured base, coupled with the area's steep terrain, could create spontaneous avalanches.

Visitors to the SMNRA should be aware of their surrounding and recreate in groomed areas.

The public should be aware that U.S. Forest Service managed facilities (including the visitor center, campgrounds, trailheads, and parking lots) may close based on changing weather conditions.