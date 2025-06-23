Work week kicks off gradual warm-up, temps back in the triple digits by mid-week

A picture perfect Sunday has come and gone, which sets us back on a path towards triple digit temperatures by mid-week.

Our official high temperature only reached 90 degrees at Harry Reid Airport on Sunday—which is 11 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year—with several of our neighborhoods not even reaching the 90 degree mark.

Winds were also a complete non-factor in our forecast for the first time in several days, a welcome break from what was quite the gusty end to the week and start to the weekend.

Looking ahead, temperatures will start a gradual warm up on Monday, reaching back up into the triple digits by Wednesday, and knocking on the door of 110 by next weekend.

Clear skies and very dry conditions will continue to dominate the forecast for the next week or so, too, as temperatures warm up this week. Chances for some gusty winds could pop back up around Monday or Tuesday, but we don't expect them to catch any headlines this week.

Have a great Monday!