Windy with Triple Digit Heat on Wednesday

Las Vegas reached 108 today almost tying the record of 109. Clear and warm tonight with lows in the 70s and 80s. Mostly sunny and dry on Wednesday with a forecast high of 107 Rec: 109 (2022) The triple digits will continue through the rest of the week and Father's Day Weekend.

More wind starting on Wednesday with gusts up to 30 mph and that will continue through Friday. Not as windy this weekend.

