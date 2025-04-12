Windy with Record Warmth on Saturday

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. High pressure remains over the region and we may tie the record on Saturday. Sun and clouds with more wind tomorrow as an area of low pressure moves across to the north. Expect gusts up to 35 mph of the southwest. Cooler with less wind on Sunday with highs in the 80s, but still above average for this time of year. The 80s will stay with us next week.