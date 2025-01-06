Windy Tuesday Through Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning with some high clouds and light winds at 5 mph or less. Highs reach the low 60s today, like yesterday.

Northwest gusts to 20 mph develop late tonight, and north gusts of 35-40 mph are expected Tuesday. Gusts linger at 30 mph on Wednesday and 25 mph on Thursday.

A High Wind Warning is in place for much of Southern Nevada, including Las Vegas and Laughlin, from 7am Tuesday to 4pm Wednesday. The worst winds will occur in the Colorado River Valley; Laughlin expects 65 mph gusts Tuesday, 55 mph Wednesday, and 45 mph Thursday. Downed trees, power outages, blowing dust, and strong crosswinds are all possible.

Highs dip to the upper 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday in Las Vegas. Nighttime and early morning lows are in the mid 40s tonight, then low 40s Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Highs toggle between the low 60s and upper 50s Thursday through the upcoming weekend, with gusts under 15 mph those days.

No rain chances are expected over the next two weeks in Southern Nevada.