Windy Today, Windy and Colder Tonight and Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS — This morning starts in the 60s with 10-20 mph breezes. The afternoon delivers 30 mph gusts from the southwest, highs in the low 80s, and a mostly sunny sky. Wind strengthens even more tonight as a cold front comes through and brings 35-40 mph gusts from the northwest while temperatures tumble to the upper 50s. There's a 10% chance for showers in Las Vegas tonight, but most of the moisture is aimed at Utah, so the chance is 70% in Mesquite and 90% in St. George, Utah. North winds at 25-35 mph Friday morning will make temperatures in the upper 50s feel coat-worthy. North winds at 20-30 mph Friday afternoon will make highs in the upper 60s feel cool, although the sky looks mostly sunny. North winds linger late Friday night and Saturday morning at 15-25 mph, making lows in the 50s feel even colder. Saturday sees gusts of 25 mph in the morning drop to 15 mph in the afternoon, and sunshine helps afternoon highs climb to the low 70s. Calm and clear and chilly Saturday night, with lows in the low 50s by sunrise on Sunday. Sunday looks great: sunshine with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and calm conditions. We warm back to the low 80s next week, although the nights and early mornings remain chilly in the upper 50s to near 60°.