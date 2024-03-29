Windy Today, Wet and Chilly Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS — Friday sees 25 mph gusts at sunrise and 40 mph gusts this afternoon, and the Wind Advisory continues until 11:00 p.m. We'll start in the 50s and finish at 71° with a partly cloudy sky. Clouds thicken tonight while breezes linger and lows drop to the low 50s.

Showers develop in Las Vegas Saturday morning. Rain turns widespread Saturday morning through afternoon, and some showers linger into Saturday evening. Clouds and 15-25 mph breezes and chilly temperatures in the 50s are expected all day in Las Vegas, with a couple tenths of an inch of rain expected. A Winter Storm Warning on Saturday is in place above 5,500 feet in the Spring Mountains, and snow totals may approach 12" in Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon, and 35 mph gusts will make travel challenging.

Easter Sunday starts in the 40s and much of the day will be in the 50s before afternoon highs sneak to the low 60s. It won't be as wet as Saturday, but spotty showers are possible from late morning through the afternoon and evening, and there may even be a rumble of thunder. It will be partly-to-mostly cloudy with 15-25 mph breezes.

Monday in Las Vegas sees north breezes at 10-20 mph with morning clouds giving way to partial afternoon sun as temperatures move from the 40s early to the mid 60s later. Highs jump to the low 70s Tuesday with sunshine and north breezes at 10-20 mph. Look for mid-and-upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday, with another round of wind arriving Thursday.